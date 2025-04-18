South Houston: Woman with machete shot by FBI agent; witnesses speak on incident

The Brief A woman was shot by an FBI agent on Thursday evening on Milan Drive. Witnesses tell FOX 26 that the woman was looking for at least four people who attacked her. The woman was taken to a hospital, and FBI agents are still investigating.



A woman was shot by an FBI agent on Thursday evening after she allegedly threatened the agent with a machete.

Witnesses of the incident tell FOX 26 that the woman was actually looking for people who attacked her first.

FBI-involved shooting on Milan Drive

What we know:

According to a statement from the FBI, the incident occurred in the 13000 block of Milan Drive.

We're told federal agents were involved in a shooting, and a woman was shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital following the shooting. The agent was not hurt.

ICE agents were also present at the scene.

FBI agents were at the scene to investigate on Friday.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified, and her current condition is not clear at this time.

Officials have not explained why FBI and ICE agents were at the scene.

Eyewitnesses explain

What they're saying:

People who saw Thursday's scene shared video and information with FOX 26.

Witnesses say the woman had been brutally attacked by at least four individuals. The woman went to grab her machete, but when she went looking for her attackers, she was met by law enforcement.

"I saw when the woman went inside the store, and she supposedly had a bag with a machete inside," one witness said. "She came back outside, but they were no longer there. So she went out to the road with the machete."

Surveillance video from the Del Papa Store shows a woman with a black backpack at the counter paying for her items. The owner of the store says the woman is a frequent customer.

"When I went to go look to take a video, authorities already had her handcuffed and she had been shot," said the owner.

"I seen the lady on the floor. She was screaming, saying that she needed help, that she didn't want to die," said Cynthia, a resident at the trailer home across the street from the scene.

FBI statement on shooting

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to ICE for a statement on the incident. The agency referred FOX 26 to the FBI.

The FBI released the following statement:

"An FBI Houston agent was at the intersection of Milan Drive and East Anderson Road conducting authorized law enforcement activity when a woman armed with a machete threatened him. In response, the agent fired his weapon."