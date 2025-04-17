Milan shooting: FBI Houston on scene of shooting involving federal agents
HOUSTON - FBI Houston is on the scene of a shooting involving federal agents that occurred on Thursday evening.
What we know:
According to a statement from the FBI, the incident occurred in the 13000 block of Milan Drive.
We're told federal agents were involved in a shooting, and a woman was shot.
One person was taken to the hospital following the shooting.
What we don't know:
FBI Houston did not say what led up to the shooting.
The woman's name and condition have not been released.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information from statement provided by FBI Houston.