Milan shooting: FBI Houston on scene of shooting involving federal agents

FBI Houston is on the scene of a shooting involving federal agents that occurred on Thursday evening.

FBI Houston on scene of officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to a statement from the FBI, the incident occurred in the 13000 block of Milan Drive.

We're told federal agents were involved in a shooting, and a woman was shot.

One person was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

What we don't know:

FBI Houston did not say what led up to the shooting.

The woman's name and condition have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.