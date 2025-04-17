Expand / Collapse search

Milan shooting: FBI Houston on scene of shooting involving federal agents

By
Published  April 17, 2025 7:57pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • FBI Houston is on the scene following a shooting involving federal agents. 
    • The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of Milan Drive. 
    • Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene. 

HOUSTON - FBI Houston is on the scene of a shooting involving federal agents that occurred on Thursday evening. 

FBI Houston on scene of officer-involved shooting

What we know:

According to a statement from the FBI, the incident occurred in the 13000 block of Milan Drive. 

We're told federal agents were involved in a shooting, and a woman was shot. 

One person was taken to the hospital following the shooting. 

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

FBI Houston did not say what led up to the shooting. 

The woman's name and condition have not been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.  

The Source: Information from statement provided by FBI Houston. 

HoustonCrime and Public SafetyPolice ShootingNews