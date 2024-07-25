Audit reveals Dickinson Police Department's unaddressed rape kits, other issues

A recent audit of the Dickinson Police Department has uncovered a backlog of 17 years' worth of untested rape kits, according to the Galveston Daily News. The audit reveals that over 1,100 pieces of evidence were unaccounted for, highlighting significant issues within the department.

The audit identified at least 20 rape kits dating back to 2007 that had not been tested. Additionally, the report found unmarked evidence and ammunition scattered around offices, issues of ticket-fixing, and the presence of unburned cannabis, all occurring under former Chief Ron Morales. Morales resigned in 2022 after being placed on administrative leave due to failures in staff reductions.

Mayor Sean Skipworth criticized the previous administration's handling of these matters, describing it as "inexcusable neglect" and a "slap in the face to every woman who was a victim of sexual assault." He expressed strong disapproval on his Facebook page, emphasizing the need for accountability and reform.

Advocates against sexual assault have condemned the department's failure to test these kits, stressing the compounded trauma for victims who discover their cases were never reviewed.

Chau Nguyen, a trauma therapist with the Texas Forensic Center of Excellence, highlighted the devastating impact on survivors, noting that the statute of limitations for sexual assault in Texas is 10 years.

"When a rape kit goes untested for up to 17 years, justice is often unattainable," Nguyen said, questioning whether perpetrators might continue to commit further crimes.

Morales spoke to FOX 26 Thursday evening and denied the audit claims.

"I don't know anything about the audit. I don't believe any evidence is missing, and all of those cases were dealt with," said Morales. "Without seeing the individual cases, it's difficult to comment on it. We have gone under numerous audits with the Texas Police Chief's Association and different agencies, inventoried evidence, and none of this has ever come up before. I'm baffled by all of this. No rapes were gone uninvestigated. The Mayor's up for re-election. I'm retired. He's trying to get as many points as he can. If that's what he thinks he needs to do, more power to him."

In response to the audit, Mayor Skipworth has pledged that his administration will ensure proper logging and testing of evidence going forward.

Additionally, the mayor has addressed another incident involving the department: Sergeant Michael Kinsley faces felony charges of intentional injury to an elderly person following a February 2022 incident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury for Michael Scurlock.

Skipworth put in a letter of resignation on July 1, but he is also running for re-election on a special November ballot. He was also the subject of a previous recall campaign.