While power has been largely restored to Houston residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, many continue to face daunting challenges as they work to recover from the storm's impact.

One couple, Ruth Gonzalez and Guy Vasquez, shared their story with FOX 26, detailing the hardships they've endured since the hurricane knocked out their power for over a week.

The loss of electricity led to the destruction of hundreds of dollars worth of groceries in their Southeast Houston home, making it difficult to help feed their four grandchildren on a fixed income.

"Just to see all that food just being thrown out, it was heartbreaking," Vasquez said.

In addition to the financial strain caused by spoiled food, finding cooling centers, gas, and food has become a daily expense for the couple, who also manage various health issues. Recently, they resorted to pawning their wedding bands for a little over $100 each to make ends meet.

"We just got that ring out of the pawn shop. Just got it out," Gonzalez said. "I'm like, I don't want to do it again. I'm tired of doing it."

Their experience underscores the ongoing difficulties faced by Houstonians in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, highlighting the significant economic impact left by the storm. Fox Weather reported data from Corelogic, stating wind damage alone is estimated to exceed $2.5 billion in costs for Texas, making Beryl the costliest storm for the state since Hurricane Harvey.

Meanwhile, FEMA continues to provide disaster aid to households affected by the storm. As of July 17, the agency has received 161,723 applications and awarded $126.6 million in assistance.

Gonzalez and Vasquez remain hopeful about recovering their wedding rings, though they anticipate additional expenses due to interest fees. They're staying positive that their situation will improve, especially early in what promises to be an active storm season.

"We see how strong Houston is," Vasquez said. "We're just embracing it and going with the flow. We're a tough family."

Despite their challenges, the couple looks forward to continuing their efforts to supplement their income. Vasquez is currently enrolled in cybersecurity courses, while Gonzalez creates and sells beaded jewelry. Their power has also been restored at home.