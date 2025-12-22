Houston weather: Foggy Tuesday morning; warm holiday temps continue

The Brief Warm, Humid Pattern with Daily Morning Fog Very Warm and Quiet Weather Through Christmas Watching a Possible Change Near New Year’s



The forecast through Christmas continues to favor unseasonably warm weather.

Warm pattern with morning fog

We have another DENSE FOG ADVISORY for parts of the FOX26 area on Tuesday morning.

The advisory is for our coastal communities, but other areas could see some fog as well. Be safe on the roads if you are up early or out very late.

A warm, humid air mass remains firmly in place through much of the week. Light winds and lingering low-level moisture will allow areas of morning fog or low clouds to develop, especially close to the coast.

Daytime conditions stay quiet with a warm feel that is unusual for late December. Afternoon temperatures will get close to record highs each day this week.

Near records for Christmas

Record high temperatures were recorded at both Houston airports on Monday afternoon.

The forecast through Christmas continues to favor unseasonably warm and generally quiet weather, and record high temperatures will be threatened all week. That includes the record of 82 on Christmas Eve and 83 on Christmas Day.

Afternoon temperatures run well above normal, and no strong fronts are expected to disrupt holiday travel or outdoor plans locally. While clouds may come and go, the overall theme remains warm and humid.

Cooler New Year's Eve and Day

Looking ahead toward New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, forecast confidence is lower on exact numbers, but newer model guidance hints at a potential pattern change.

There are signs that cooler air could arrive around the turn of the year, bringing a more seasonal or possibly chilly feel back to the area.

Details will come into better focus over the next several days, but it is a shift worth monitoring as the year comes to a close.