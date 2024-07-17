Tyrone Willis is calling for change in Houston after his cousin, Justin Hardaway Jr., became one of the latest teenagers to die in a wave of gun violence plaguing the city this month.

Hardaway, just 13-years-old, was fatally shot in his bedroom at an apartment complex near Hobby Airport on July 11, mere days after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area.

"We're trying to figure out what happened to this young man who was loving, caring, fun...just trying to make it in this world," Willis said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred close to 1 a.m. at the Plaza Apartments on Broadway Street, when an unknown gunman fired multiple shots through Hardaway's bedroom window. Family members emphasized that Hardaway had no history of violence.

This tragedy adds to the family's already profound grief; Hardaway Jr. lost his father, Justin Hardaway Sr., in a shooting in Greenspoint in 2017. His death underscores a troubling trend of Houston teenagers falling victim to gun violence in recent weeks.

The suspect is described as an African American male, approximately 6' tall and slender, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and light sweatpants. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

