Houston shooting: 13-year-old boy killed on Broadway Street

By
Published  July 11, 2024 7:33am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston boy shot and killed

Houston police are searching for the shooter after a boy was killed in the bedroom of an apartment on Thursday morning.

HOUSTON - Houston police believe the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy may have been targeted.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. Thursday at 8501 Broadway Street at the Plaza at Hobby Airport apartment complex.

MORE NEWS: Harris County deputy shot, killed in apparent ambush

According to police, it appears the shooting was targeted in some way because the suspect shot from outside the window of an apartment unit into a bedroom.

The boy was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say the suspect ran away before officers arrived. The suspect is described only as an African American male, 6 feet tall, with a slender build, in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and light-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.