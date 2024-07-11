Harris County deputy shot, killed in apparent ambush; manhunt for suspect

A Harris County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night, and a search is underway for the suspect.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 28-year-old deputy was a five-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he was a member of the elite Violent Persons Task Force.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

The deadly incident began around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night when deputies and investigators responded to a report of an assault in progress at a Little Caesars Pizza on Wallisville Road.

Authorities say the suspect had gone into the restaurant to pick up a pizza he had ordered but was upset because the order was incorrect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect began verbally assaulting an employee, pistol-whipped the worker and fled in a vehicle.

The employee was able to give the deputies a description of the vehicle and the license plate, and the deputies put out a general broadcast with the information.

Officials say the call went out to numerous detectives and undercover deputies who have been working 12-hour shifts and conducting proactive patrols at night in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

One deputy put the vehicle information into a flock camera system and saw it had a history of hits in a specific area. Several detectives went to the area near the 13200 block of Italian Cypress Trail to look for the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the detectives didn’t spot the vehicle, so some detectives broke away. However, one detective went back to the location where they thought the vehicle might be and notified the team he thought he had found it, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says there was some confusion about the transmissions – it’s possible he was having radio problems – but there was a phone conversation with another detective to tell them he saw the vehicle but not the suspect.

During that phone call, authorities say the deputy was apparently ambushed. Other detectives went to the location and found his undercover vehicle with several bullet holes.

They discovered the deputy had been shot multiple times, pulled him out of the vehicle and decided to drive the deputy to a nearby hospital, officials say. He did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they have a good idea of who the suspect is. They had SWAT set up at two locations early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.