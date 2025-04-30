Westbury Reserve Apartments owner respond to complaints about trash pick-up

The Brief The owner of Westbury Reserve Apartments responds to weeks of trash not being picked up, among other issues. The owner says a management company he hired did not pay the trash bill and made false claims about complex upkeep. The owner shares a detailed plan for immediate and long-term clean-up.



We are hearing from the owner of the Westbury Reserve Apartments— a troubled complex we’ve been working to get answers about.

The next day, the trash was collected-- after Republic Services and the city got involved, and the Houston Health Department issued nearly 30 violations.

Westbury Reserve Apartments owner responds to residents complaints

What they're saying:

Owner Robert Ritzenhaler, President and CEO of REM Capital, tells me he hired AMC management to take care of the property and they did not.

He adds he says he’s even more upset that his residents are living in these horrible conditions.

"At the end of the day, the buck stops with me, as one of the owners of the property, and I’m the manager. That doesn't mean there isn't a story behind it, of course."

Owner says management company did not pay $10,000 trash bill

"So they asked us about a month ago if we wanted to pay the trash bill, which I was a little bit surprised about because I knew we had funds," said Ritzenhaler. "I approved it immediately when they brought it to my attention, but it took a month to get the trash bill paid. I think because their process is I approve it, it goes to their corporate accounting in Utah cuts a check. They send the check to Houston. The onsite manager then has to turn it around and send it to the trash company."

Ritzenthaler says on Friday he found out there was over $366,000 in the account with AMC Management.

So, he is not sure why the trash bill was not paid - because all rent money goes to the account.

"I had found out they had paid $120,000 in other bills again not complain about them paying bills," said Ritzenthaler. I shouldn't have to approve a trash bill. The contract specifically states that they will take care of managing the property and keeping it habitable.

On Monday, he sent a team member by the name of Priscilla here to manage all of the clean-up being done. He says he's starting by picking up the remainder of the trash.

"We got our contractor to start boarding up a lot of the doors and windows from a lot of vandalism thats happened," Ritzenthalter said, "They came out last night and started working on the plumbing issue because there was a sewage back up in one of the buildings that hadn't been addressed immediately.

Owner provides to-do list for clean-up operations at Westbury Reserve

Timeline:

Order and pay for supplies at Lowes as needed Communicate with various people at AMC to get funds released Get existing payroll information from AMC, create/send offer letters to existing staff, setup payroll Setup/fund ACH to reimburse Priscilla for out-of-pocket expenses Source landscaper for Thu/Fri mow, review/approve cost, and provide CC for payment Confirm work and pay for units getting boarded up Get bid for hot water issue, review, approve, pay deposit to get work started asap Call various city departments/inspectors and build rapport Meet with Mayor Pro Tem’s office to ensure she is aware of the work we are doing to address the issues. Create a budget for open items in #8 Interview/hire new maintenance staff immediately Schedule resident open house to let them know doors are open and we are listening Review open work orders and bring temp maint. staff (as needed) to address asap

Owner provides end-of-day updates as of April 29

What's next:

1. City Compliance: The city has officially closed the case regarding the vacant units. Additionally, the plumbing issues in Buildings 2 and 19 have been resolved and signed off.

2. Fire Marshal Visit: He granted us a 30-day grace period to complete the following:

Fence and Gates: Must be fully repaired and operational.

Potholes: All large potholes must be addressed. A general contractor was on-site today to provide an estimate. I should have a clearer budget by Friday and will follow up on potential funding needs.

Pool: The pool and its surrounding gate must be repaired and brought up to code. The current condition is unacceptable (dark brown water).

Fire Extinguishers: All units are expired by two years and must be replaced. We are coordinating with a vendor to handle this and will begin pulling permits.

3. Health Department Visit: The health department also visited to verify that all prior sewer leaks were properly cleaned and treated. I purchased the required chemicals last night, and cleanup was completed. No citation was issued.

What we don't know:

We have not received a response from AMC Management after reaching out.