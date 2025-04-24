Westbury Reserve Apartments in Houston receives trash pick up after weeks

The Brief One day after the story aired on FOX 26 about poor living conditions, multiple city departments responded. The Houston Health Department found nearly 30 violations for apartment complex Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex Tatum plans to sue the owner of the complex she describes as an absent landlord.



Some residents are finally seeing some results following a FOX 26 story about poor living conditions at an apartment complex in Southwest Houston.

Westbury Reserve Apartments residents get results

The trash has finally been taken out at the Westbury Reserve Apartments on Fondren Road.

Residents say now their living conditions have gotten a bit healthier.

On Wednesday night, we brought you a story about poor living conditions at a Southwest Houston apartment complex, Westbury Reserve Apartments.

RELATED : Residents claims about poor living conditions, such as piled up trash, no ac and no hot water

"The smell was atrocious now that the wind is blowing and the garbage is picked up the air is clean thank you so much channel 26," said Robert Guthrie.

Waste company Republic Services claims responsibility for trash pick-up, but explains why it was halted:

Republic Services, who provide the complex's trash bins and collect trash, was out there on Thursday helping with clean up, but I asked them why the trash was not picked up for weeks. In a statement they tell us:

"Service to this location was suspended on March 28 due to lack of payment, and our outreach to the customer did not resolve the situation. Today, the customer paid a portion of the past due balance, and we are beginning collection. Regular service will resume tomorrow," said Republic Services.

"We pay them. They don’t pay nobody. I pay my rent on time every month. I can't put up with this," said Bernard Joshua.

The City of Houston Solid Waste provided courtesy bins on Thursday to help with clean-up:

"The solid waste management department visited the property on April 12 and issued a citation for overflow conditions. As a courtesy, our crews will drop off containers today for residents to dispose of their garbage and clean up any debris that is on the ground. The property owner will incur the cost, as the City of Houston is not the service provider for any private properties such as apartment complexes. In addition to our department’s actions, multiple City of Houston departments will convene to inspect the property to address both health hazards due to uncollected garbage and reported sewer complaints. This may result in additional citations and the property owner being required to take immediate corrective action," Larius Hassen, Interim Director of Solid Waste Management, said in a statement.

By the numbers:

The Houston Health Department cites multiple citations for the Westbury Reserve Apartments. Public works also working during investigation.

Upon calling multiple city agencies for a response, we reached out to the Houston Health Department to ask about claims such as no hot water, trash pile up and more.

They will be handing Westbury Reserve Apartments nearly 30 citations.

"On 4/24/25, HHD Environmental Investigators toured the entire Westbury Apartments property and observed numerous ongoing issues, including trash scattered across the grounds, overflowing dumpsters, uncut grass, and a continued lack of hot water. HHD will issue 10 new citations to the owner, bringing the total to 28 as of 4/24/25. HHD will follow up to determine next steps and attempt, once again, to establish contact with the property owner."

Public Works says they are investigating as well. They were present during the clean-up Thursday and plan to inspect more to ensure the safety of all residents.

What's next:

Martha Castex-Tatum, the Mayor Pro Tem, but also the member of council representing District K, says she plans to sue the owner of the apartment complex as the complex falls into her district.

Castex-Tatum was at the site on Thursday while multiple city agencies were inspecting and cleaning up.

She sent us a statement about further action she plans to take.

"Thank you for amplifying this issue for the residents at Westbury Reserve. Today, I joined a task force of inspectors to assess this property for future legal action. Robert Ritzenthaler is the absentee landlord, who lives in Florida, that continues to disregard the numerous citations given to his property managers. He has received over 18 citations from the Health Department and continues to fail to meet the most basic responsibilities of his tenants.

The city’s solid waste department sent our contractors out to clean up the complex today, as well as put out a couple of roll-off bins for the residents to put their trash in for the time being.

The City of Houston will pursue every legal avenue available to hold this absentee landlord accountable. We are working with our Legal Department, Department of Neighborhoods, and the Health Department to ensure inspections, code enforcement actions, and—ultimately—better conditions for the residents of this complex."