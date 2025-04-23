Westbury Reserve Apartment residents complain of poor living conditions

The Brief Westbury Reserve Apartments residents say trash has not been picked up in weeks Residents claim they have had no AC and no hot water for weeks. Residents also complain of homeless members of the community breaking in and occupying empty units.



Residents at one Houston-area apartment complex are concerned as a major trash pileup is continuing.

Residents at Westbury Reserve Apartment worried about trash pileup

The smell is just as bad as the site, and residents at the Westbury Reserve Apartments say, for weeks now, this is what they’ve seen every day.

"I can't get mad no more. I can't open my window. I come out here every day, especially with that rain. You know how that smell," said Bernard Joseph. "They ain't dump the trash in two months, go all the way around here, you’ll see."

"It's only going to get worse as the sun comes up," said Robert Gutherie.

Residents complain of unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.

For weeks and months, residents here say they’ve also been living with no AC and no hot water.

Residents also say folks from the community who are not paying rent here make their way into these apartments. They say they are breaking down doors and picking locks and making themselves homes, causing real safety concerns.

"People sleep in them off the street," Joseph said. "Break the door down, kick the door in. Sometimes the door be open."

"There is no exterminator to exterminate the bugs, there is not hot water since Christmas, and they take the money out for gas and water and exterminator services, but they don’t provide it for us." said Guthrie.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 has reached out to the apartment complex for comment, but at this time, we have not received any comment.

For now, residents are hoping someone will do something to help them.

"I’m a Vietnam Vet. I’ve been through adversity before and this is just temporary. This too shall pass," Guthrie said.

We also reached out to multiple city departments for comment, but at this time we have not heard back yet.