A former employee and volunteer at a local Baptist Church in The Woodlands is accused of having thousands of videos and content of child pornography.

Thiago Modelli, 46, was apprehended on scene and charged with five counts of Possession of Pornography. Authorities executed a residential search warrant at Modelli's residence, where they reportedly discovered thousands of videos and images depicting sexual assault and abuse. Modelli, who does not have adolescent children of his own. The investigation revealed that Modelli's residence was a frequent hangout for neighborhood children.

A multi-agency law enforcement operation on Tuesday in Conroe's Harpers Preserve subdivision led to Modelli's arrest.

The operation, led by Constable Ryan Gable's Criminal Investigations Division with support from several agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and local police departments, was part of an ongoing proactive investigation by Constable Gable's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detective.

He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Authorities are asking parents of children who frequented this house to contact their office at 281-364-4211 if they have any concerns. For further instructions, callers should mention the MODELLI case.





