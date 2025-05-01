article

The Brief One person is dead after a shooting at a Donut Shop on Winkler Drive. Police say the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery. The store owner tells us her husband shot the suspect.



One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast Houston donut shop.

Deadly donut shop shooting

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Winkler Drive, near Howard Drive.

Police say the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery.

One person was killed.

What they're saying:

The store owner tells FOX 26 an employee at the register was targeted in the alleged robbery, and the owner’s husband shot the suspect.

What we don't know:

The person who was shot has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.