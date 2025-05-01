Houston donut shop shooting: 1 killed on Winkler
HOUSTON - One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast Houston donut shop.
Deadly donut shop shooting
What we know:
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Winkler Drive, near Howard Drive.
Police say the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery.
One person was killed.
What they're saying:
The store owner tells FOX 26 an employee at the register was targeted in the alleged robbery, and the owner’s husband shot the suspect.
What we don't know:
The person who was shot has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and the store owner.