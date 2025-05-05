Harris County chase: Man taken to hospital after shooting himself following chase involving stolen vehicle

The Brief One man was taken to the hospital following a stolen vehicle chase in Harris County on Monday afternoon. Harris County officials said they were assisting a partner agency with a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop at Highway 290 and Becker. As officials were approaching the vehicle, the man shot himself.



Harris County chase: Man shoots himself following vehicle pursuit

What we know:

Harris County officials said they were assisting a partner agency with a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle involved was a stolen truck from a pool service company.

The vehicle came to a stop at Highway 290 and Becker.

Officials said that's when the suspect shot himself as officials were approaching the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to Memorial Hospital in Hockley.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the latest condition on the suspect.

It's also unclear where the suspect shot himself.