Student loan collections: Options to get out of default

The Brief Collections on federal student loans in default are resuming, which can mean the garnishment of wages, federal tax refunds, or other federal benefits. Borrowers in default should contact their loan servicers. Options to get out of default include loan rehabilitation, income-driven repayment plans, loan consolidation, loan forgiveness, deferment, forbearance, or paying off the loan in full.



Many student loan borrowers who are in default, and already struggling to make ends meet, could soon lose some of their income or tax refunds. The U.S. Department of Education is resuming collections on student loans in default after a five-year pause.

Collections on default student loans

What we know:

About 5 million federal student loan borrowers who are at least nine months behind on payments could start having their wages, tax refunds, or federal benefits garnished.

"They can start taking it right from your paycheck, taking it from tax refunds, if you work for the government, taking it from federal workers," explained Michael Neuenschwander of Outlook Wealth Advisors.

Featured article

Borrowers in default will receive a notice in the next two weeks. If they're going to garnish your wages, you'll get a 30-day warning before it begins. They'll take a percentage of your paycheck that they think you can afford.

How could borrowers in default be affected?

Big picture view:

We talked with Persis Yu at the Student Borrower Protection Center.

"Particularly those who receive Social Security benefits, older borrowers and borrowers with disabilities, are losing some of those benefits," said Yu.

"And borrowers who have a tax refund that includes the Earned Income Tax Credit, one of the most important anti-poverty measures, can lose those benefits as well," added Yu.

Advocates for borrowers say not only will their credit scores go down, but they'll lose income at a time when they need it most.

"The cost of everyday living is going up, and the options for helping borrowers pay these loans have been in chaos for months," said Yu.

What you can do:

What can borrowers do? Contact your loan servicer because you do have options.

"One, as I mentioned, they call it an income-driven repayment plan, based on the size of your income, the size of your family," said Neuenschwander.

You can also rehabilitate the loan by making nine on-time payments, consolidate the loan for a lower payment, see if you qualify for loan forgiveness programs, take a deferment or forbearance, or pay the debt in full within 65 days.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Neuenschwander says at the very least, pay something.

"Paying something will keep you out of default versus ignoring and thinking the problem is just going to go away," said Neuwenschwander.

Advocates for borrowers encourage them to prepare for long-wait calling loan servicers. Yu suggests if borrowers cannot get through, they can also reach out to their local Congressional office for help.