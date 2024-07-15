In the wake of Hurricane Beryl's impact on Houston and surrounding areas, FEMA has announced the availability of disaster aid assistance to affected residents. Many in the community have expressed frustration over denied assistance claims, prompting clarification from FEMA regarding the application process.

Residents like those at the Northeast Pines Apartment Complex in Humble are facing significant challenges, particularly in the sweltering heat without electricity.

Art Montoya, a resident whose roommate requires electrically powered medical equipment, sought assistance promptly upon learning of FEMA's aid programs.

"I tried to go to FEMA.gov, and I couldn't get through," Montoya shared.

Several applicants in the complex, including Ulysses Galindo and Christine Lynch, reported encountering obstacles in their applications. Galindo, who lost nearly $300 worth of diabetic medication due to the power outage, received an initial response indicating that his reported damages did not meet the required conditions for FEMA's assistance.

"I don't have any food, and this is an emergency situation. You'd think they would help us," Christine Lynch said.

Responding to these concerns, FEMA clarified that receiving a notification stating an application has not been referred to their assistance program does not equate to denial. It indicates that additional information such as repair estimates and details on personal property loss is needed to process the application further.

FEMA emphasized that they cannot duplicate benefits provided by insurance but may assist those who are underinsured. Applicants are encouraged to review the bottom of their notification letters for specific instructions on additional required information.

Applicants who wish to appeal FEMA's decision have 60 days to do so and are directed to visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance.

To provide in-person support, FEMA has announced the opening of four Disaster Recovery Centers across the Houston area starting Tuesday morning. These centers will allow applicants to discuss their applications face-to-face with FEMA representatives and seek clarification on their status. You can find the one nearest you here.

As of Monday evening, residents at Northeast Pines reported their power was restored.