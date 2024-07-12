In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Beryl, residents in the Spring area continue to grapple with extensive cleanup efforts and widespread power outages.

The local fire department is making efforts to ensure community safety, responding to numerous calls, and conducting door-to-door checks on residents.

Deputy Chief Landon Churchill of the Spring Fire Department stressed the importance of safely operating generators, which many are using to cope with ongoing power disruptions.

"We really want people to not be running them in their garage," Deputy Chief Churchill cautioned. "All the exhaust that comes out of a generator, whether it’s run by fuel—be it diesel, gasoline, propane, or natural gas—poses a deadly threat."

One critical concern highlighted by firefighters is the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. In the wake of the storm, they have received over 400 calls related to carbon monoxide issues - as of Friday morning. Unlike smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors are essential for detecting this odorless gas, which can be fatal if inhaled in high concentrations.

"It’s nothing to take lightly," Deputy Chief Churchill emphasized. "We’ve been educating residents about keeping generators at least 20 feet away from homes and ensuring that their carbon monoxide detectors are in proper working order."

He encouraged residents to reach out to their local fire departments to inquire about obtaining carbon monoxide detectors. Many areas, including Spring, offer programs aimed at distributing these life-saving devices to community members.