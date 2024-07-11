Of course, we all know who's the real culprit in this situation, Beryl. But you can't litigate with Mother Nature.

"They say the owner of the tree is in California. Management doesn't want to take responsibility either. It's chaos, it's been like this since Monday at 5 a.m.," said Ramon Rosario, one of the many residents suffering with no power at the Groves Apartments at 1901 Lakeside Drive.

SUGGESTED: TRAGIC Loss: Hurricane Beryl takes life of cherished mother, grandmother

He says CenterPoint has made an appearance.

"Two days ago, because I told them, they just came for about 10 minutes and left," Ramon said.

"I get that it's somebody else's property. It should be taken care of by that person. But when you're in a disaster like this and you can't reach that person then somebody needs to take responsibility," said resident Valerie Battle. "You can't leave people stranded like this. I mean it's hot, it's miserable."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

"The trees are hitting these cars right here. It's horrible," said resident Diego Rodriquez. "I feel so bad for the people. I pray to God, every single night, that it gets better."

We asked 75-year-old resident Deborah Hall what this has been like for her.

"Pure Hell," she said.

Deborah has learned a thing or two in her 75 years.

"In my understanding of the law, it's the responsibility of our office to cut what's hanging over the fence down, and what's left belongs to him," Deborah said.

"They got chainsaws, why not cut it down to the fence line and then give him the bill for it," said Micheal Kurkewich. "I mean this is nuts."

"I would like to see the city take responsibility, get the tree up, bill whoever they need to bill for it do that, so CenterPoint can get in here and get these lines up and running," said Valerie. "That would be wonderful."

We went to the office, but the manager wasn't there.