Montgomery County flooding: Voluntary evacuation order issued for Woodloch, parts of River Plantation

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has issued a voluntary evacuation order for the town of Woodloch and parts of the River Plantation amid rising flood risks.

According to a release, the Town of Woodloch, along with residents residing to the south along Needham Road, as well as specific sections of the River Plantation neighborhood.

Officials said the decision to issue the voluntary evacuation order comes as the West Fork of the San Jacinto River continues to swell, with forecasts indicating that it is not due to crest until well into Major Flood Stage by Friday night and into Saturday. With the potential for significant flooding in the identified areas, Judge Keough urges all residents to take immediate action to gather personal belongings and make necessary preparations to evacuate.

"We are facing an imminent threat of flooding in these areas due to the rising waters of the West Fork of the San Jacinto River," said Keough. "The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone in the affected areas to heed this voluntary evacuation order and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ River Plantation voluntary evacuation area

Residents are advised to monitor local news and official announcements for updates on the situation and to follow evacuation routes provided by local authorities. Those evacuating are encouraged to bring essential items such as medication, important documents, clothing, and any valuables they can carry.

For further information and updates on the evacuation order, residents are encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management or follow on social media.