River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:50 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:13 AM CDT until MON 9:48 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:31 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:05 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:21 PM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:24 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:37 AM CDT until SUN 5:08 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston weather: Floodwaters in Shepherd leads to 2 dozen rescues and two 18-wheelers submerged in water

By
Published  May 2, 2024 10:29pm CDT
Shepherd
FOX 26 Houston

Community centers open as flooding continues

Video shows an 18-wheeler go off the road during heavy flooding in Shepherd and the high water led to about two dozen rescues. FOX 26's Randy Wallace has more from the Shepherd Community Center.

SHEPHERD, Texas - You know the water is high when you can only see the top of an 18-wheeler's cab.

Floodwaters swallow 18-wheeler

Video captured by Athina Economon captured an 18-wheeler being swallowed up by floodwaters.

Big Creek in Shepherd was out of its banks and running rampant leaving people stranded for hours.

SUGGESTED: Homeowners Furious! Blaming San Jacinto River Authority for devastating floods

"The road has been blocked pretty much all day since early this morning," said Marketta Griffin. "We're just trying to get back home. We've been around several different spots trying to get across, but they're all blocked with water."

"When we first got here, nobody really wanted to leave," said Texas Game Warden Emily Slubar. "I think as it gets worse, people started to realize they need to go ahead and leave their homes for safety."

Game Wardens were out for hours rescuing stranded residents.

"With the water rising, they're going to become an island where they're stuck," Slubar said. "We've been going down, ferrying them from across the other side of Big Creek to this side, so they can get on the school bus and go to a shelter."

"Just a little under 20 people have been rescued," said Juanita Cruz, Administrative Assistant for Shepherd ISD.

"That's a mix of adults and children, newborns in infant carriers to 12 to 13-year-olds," said Slubar.

Those rescued include Michael Syracuse and his family.

"We kind of live off the side of the river a little bit," he said. "Mandatory evacuation, so I'm going to get my kids and family out of there as fast as I can."

Michael says he hasn't seen it this bad since Hurricane Harvey.

"I know they are letting out a lot more water than Harvey, so that kind of scares us a little bit, got to get out when we can," Michael said.

Michael wasn't about to leave his dog Cain.

"Yes sir, he's part of the family. I ain't going to leave him behind," he said.

"Unless you have enough things to keep you going for multiple days, the best thing to do is leave," Slubar said. "The worst case scenario, you don't, and all of a sudden there's water in your home, and you run out of food and water. The best thing to do is get out before it's too late."