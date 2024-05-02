You know the water is high when you can only see the top of an 18-wheeler's cab.

Big Creek in Shepherd was out of its banks and running rampant leaving people stranded for hours.

"The road has been blocked pretty much all day since early this morning," said Marketta Griffin. "We're just trying to get back home. We've been around several different spots trying to get across, but they're all blocked with water."

"When we first got here, nobody really wanted to leave," said Texas Game Warden Emily Slubar. "I think as it gets worse, people started to realize they need to go ahead and leave their homes for safety."

Game Wardens were out for hours rescuing stranded residents.

"With the water rising, they're going to become an island where they're stuck," Slubar said. "We've been going down, ferrying them from across the other side of Big Creek to this side, so they can get on the school bus and go to a shelter."

"Just a little under 20 people have been rescued," said Juanita Cruz, Administrative Assistant for Shepherd ISD.

"That's a mix of adults and children, newborns in infant carriers to 12 to 13-year-olds," said Slubar.

Those rescued include Michael Syracuse and his family.

"We kind of live off the side of the river a little bit," he said. "Mandatory evacuation, so I'm going to get my kids and family out of there as fast as I can."

Michael says he hasn't seen it this bad since Hurricane Harvey.

"I know they are letting out a lot more water than Harvey, so that kind of scares us a little bit, got to get out when we can," Michael said.

Michael wasn't about to leave his dog Cain.

"Yes sir, he's part of the family. I ain't going to leave him behind," he said.

"Unless you have enough things to keep you going for multiple days, the best thing to do is leave," Slubar said. "The worst case scenario, you don't, and all of a sudden there's water in your home, and you run out of food and water. The best thing to do is get out before it's too late."