One killed after vehicle strikes tree in East Houston, police say

By
Published  January 11, 2026 10:53am CST
The Brief

    • The crash was reported early Sunday on Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive.
    • Police say a vehicle struck a tree and a person was trapped inside.

HOUSTON - A person has died after a vehicle struck a tree overnight in East Houston, according to police.

East Houston: Car fatally hits tree

What we know:

The crash happened near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive. Police say the incident was reported at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

A person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle after it struck a tree.

One person has been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

The Source: Houston Police Department

