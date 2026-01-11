One killed after vehicle strikes tree in East Houston, police say

The Brief The crash was reported early Sunday on Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive. Police say a vehicle struck a tree and a person was trapped inside.



A person has died after a vehicle struck a tree overnight in East Houston, according to police.

East Houston: Car fatally hits tree

What we know:

The crash happened near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive. Police say the incident was reported at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

A person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle after it struck a tree.

One person has been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.