One killed after vehicle strikes tree in East Houston, police say
HOUSTON - A person has died after a vehicle struck a tree overnight in East Houston, according to police.
What we know:
The crash happened near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive. Police say the incident was reported at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
A person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle after it struck a tree.
One person has been pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Houston Police Department