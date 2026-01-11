New owners find explosives in northeast Houston home, officials say

The Brief Owners of a home on John Ralston Road called authorities about explosives they found. The owners and deputies reportedly found hand grenades and ammunition among other devices. A bomb squad was called to remove the devices from the home.



A bomb squad was called to a northeast Houston home after the new owners found explosives inside, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office shared photos of the devices on Saturday night. They say the devices were reported by the new owners of a home on John Ralston Road, near the Beaumont Freeway.

Deputies went to the home and the owners showed them different types of ammunition and other firearm-related items. The deputies also found what they believe to be hand grenades and "improvised explosive devices."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to the home. They learned the devices were still live, and the items were taken out of the home.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.