Man found fatally shot in Humble-area neighborhood; at least 4 suspects involved, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported in a neighborhood north of Bush Airport. One man has been pronounced deceased in a vehicle. It's believed at least four suspects were involved in the incident.



A man has died and at least four people are on the run after a shooting in the Humble area on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Harris County crime: Fatal Humble shooting

(Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Vistadale Drive, near FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive, in a neighborhood north of Bush Airport.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and he has since been pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that the man was found in a vehicle.

The Precinct 4 office later shared that they believe four or five suspects were involved in the incident. The suspects are described as Black males in dark clothes, and some of them were wearing ski masks at the time.

Detectives are responding to the scene. Others are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.