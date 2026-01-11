Houston anti-ICE protests continue days after Minneapolis shooting

The Brief Several protests and demonstrations were held Saturday in the Houston area. These included protests at Houston City Hall, Kingwood, and a candlelight vigil in Sugarland. Most of these protests were organized after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.



Several demonstrations were held all over the Houston area, to honor the life of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good and to serve as a call to action for local leaders.

Local perspective:

On Saturday morning, one of the first protests was held in Kingwood at the corner of West Lake Houston and Kingwood Drive. This protest was by Be Aware: Indivisible Kingwood.

"Often a lot of isolation of people in Kingwood thinking it's a really like conservative area, and the conversations that we're having out here with folks really is just that — if you see government overreach, if you see violence like what we saw in Minneapolis happened, and that's not okay with you, we want you to know that there's community here," member Ragan Rhode said. "So really, it's just trying to fight isolation and the fear and concern that a lot of people are feeling about what's happening in our country. So gathering to let folks know that there are a lot of people in Kingwood that are not okay with that, and, just trying to find hope and solidarity."

Another protest that happened during the early afternoon, was one outside of Houston City Hall.

Many at this protest shared chants and spoke during the event.

Once the sun set, residents in Sugarland held a candlelight vigil in honor of Good.

"We need to heal. We need to love each other. And every life matters," attendee and resident Joanne Gonzales said. "Every life matters, no matter what country you're from, no matter your race or ethnicity, your age, every life matters. We need to be kind to each other. We need to respect each other, and we need to call out leaders that are corrupt and are allowing this to happen."

The backstory:

The local protests held in Houston stem from many protests that were held at a national level after an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed a woman earlier this week.