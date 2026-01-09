Fort Bend County woman's fight to save her dog from death sentence garners attention from social media

The Brief Ladonna Aboubsi recently had her day in court and lost. A petition to change the outcome is gaining traffic on social media. Just remember there's always two sides. On Christmas Eve, her dog bit her neighbor. Ladonna describes the injury as a scratch. But in a statement, the Rosenberg Police Department says this was a dog bite incident that resulted in significant injury to a resident. The police statement says," facts and evidence suggest the owner clearly failed to contain or control the animal as regulated by law."



Fort Bend County woman fighting to save her dog from being executed

What they're saying:

Ladonna admits the dangerous dog hearing on January 6 didn't go in her favor and her German Shepherd named Hachi is scheduled to be executed on January 16.

On Christmas Eve, her dog bit her neighbor. Ladonna describes the injury as a scratch. But in a statement, the Rosenberg Police Department says this was a dog bite incident that resulted in significant injury to a resident.

Ladonna says she plans to appeal the court's decision.

"I'm going to fight for him," she said.

A petition is making the rounds on social media.

In the statement, Rosenberg police say the victim was bitten near the front door of his home as he returned from placing garbage cans at the curb.

Police say Ladonna was notified numerous times that the dog was running loose and disturbing neighbors.

The police statement says," facts and evidence suggest the owner clearly failed to contain or control the animal as regulated by law."

Ladonna says she wants one more review of the case.

"I want one more look at how they are sentencing animals," she said. "He has no prior instances of hurting anyone."

Rosenberg police say this case should serve as a stark reminder. It is every pet owners legal and moral responsibility to ensure their animals do not pose a danger to others.