Houston officer fatally shoots 'armed suspect' in Kashmere Gardens, police say

A man has died after being shot by a Houston officer in Kashmere Gardens, according to the department.

Houston: Kashmere Gardens officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Police say calls started coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. about a suspicious person with a weapon on Wayne Street.

According to Assistant HPD Chief James Skelton, the suspect was threatening family members with a weapon.

Officers responded to the calls, saw the suspect, made a perimeter around him, and allegedly called for him to drop the weapon. The suspect instead raised his weapon, according to police, leading one officer to shoot him.

The suspect was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. The suspect is said to be 29 years old, and the officer who shot him is a three-year veteran with HPD's Northeast Division.

Other details about the incident leading to the shooting are not available at this time.

What's next:

The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, HPD's Special Investigations Unit, and HPD's Internal Affairs Unit.

Bodycam footage of the incident is said to be released in the next 30 days.