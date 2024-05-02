Montgomery County crime: 3-month-old infant dies, investigation ongoing

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 3-month-old infant died last month.

According to authorities, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services concerning a severely injured 3-month-old infant that was admitted to a local hospital.

Authorities said an investigation was prompty initiated surrounding the child's injuries.

During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez as a suspect who was living at a home in the 25000 block of Needham Road in Porter.

Officials said Enriquez resided at the home with the infant and the mother of the infant.

Officials stated the investigation revealed that Enriquez had also committed an act of assault and family violence-strangulation, and was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He was also charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

According to the report, the child died from injuries a few days later. However, officials are awaiting autopsy results to determine the circumstances behind the infant's death.

Enriquez is currently behind bars at the Montgomery County Jail on the two charges with a bond of $750,000. He is also being held on an ICE hold due to his immigration status, officials said.