Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asking commissioners to end wage disparity for county employees

Judge Lina Hidalgo says Harris County employees who are male, White or Asian are drawing substantially bigger paychecks than workers who are female. Latino or Black.

"We found that women are paid on average $7,000 less than men and Hispanics and African Americans are paid, on average $18,000 less than Whites and Asians in Harris County," said Hidalgo referring to "outside" research.

Hidalgo is asking Commissioners to support her effort to element wage disparity.

"Moving past the good old boys culture that has existed in Harris County within county government for too long," said Hidalgo.

Hidalgo concedes the effort to equalize pay may take time.

"It is going to be challenging on the tight budget that we have," said Hidalgo.