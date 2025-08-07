Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo censured following heated exchange with commissioners over tax rate proposal

The Brief The argument stemmed over a proposed tax hike to continue funding the county's childcare program. Video shows Judge Hidalgo interrupting Commissioner Lesley Briones, who voted against the proposal. Commissioners Briones and Adrian Garcia issued statements regarding the judge's "disruptive behavior."



Commissioner's Court got heated on Thursday as Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo butted heads with commissioners who went against her tax proposal.

Harris County: Heated exchange between Judge Hidalgo, commissioners

What we know:

The argument stemmed over the county leaders' discussion over a tax rate proposal.

Judge Lina Hidago introduced what was being referred to as a penny tax to continue funding the county's Early REACH Program, which allows eligible kids to receive free childcare. The program previously received federal funding via COVID-19 relief.

If the judge's proposal was approved, Harris County homeowners would pay an extra $10 a year for every $100,000 of home valuation.

However, the proposal was denied by some commissioners, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, who called the proposal "half-baked" during Thursday's Commissioner's Court.

Judge Hidalgo repeatedly interjected Commissioner Briones as she expressed her thoughts on the proposal. She was also seen holding signs with data during the exchange.

Statements from Harris County Commissioners

What they're saying:

Commissioner Briones issued a statement shortly after the exchange with Judge Hidalgo:

"I was disappointed to witness Judge Hidalgo's disruptive behavior at Commissioners Court today; it distracted from the serious issues before us. As colleagues, we may disagree, but fundamental respect and decorum are non-negotiable. The democratic process is built on civil debate, and as elected leaders we must hold ourselves to the highest standards. The people of Harris County deserve better."

Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who had previously commented against the tax hike, also issued a statement on the exchange:

"It’s beyond frustrating to yet again witness Judge Hidalgo's disruptive behavior at Commissioners Court today. We must hold ourselves to the highest standards. It was particularly offensive to witness her trying to use children as props for her political agenda. The people of Harris County deserve better."

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey shared his statement on social media:

"I’ve said it before and I’ll continue to say it: this is not the first and - I predict - won’t be the last unprofessional moment from our County Judge. Her outbursts continue to escalate to the detriment of the County’s business. Today’s actions and words by the Judge to those in attendance were an embarrassment for all of Harris County. Issuing an apology would be the decent thing to do. She continues to exhibit a lack of leadership experience and maturity in the position."

‘It breaks my heart’

The other side:

Judge Hidalgo spoke about the proposal being declined: "I’m so disappointed that they wouldn’t even let us ask the voters. Obviously, it’s children. I can’t explain it, but I’m really proud of all of these kids, families. It breaks my heart that they’re going to lose their early childhood education, their parents' work."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo censured by Commissioners

Following a very heated and lengthy debate regarding the funding of the county's Early REACH Program, a motion was presented to the court by Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey regarding, "discussion and possible action on the Rules of Procedure, Conduct and Decorum at Meetings of the Commissioners Court of Harris County, Texas."

According to the request by Ramsey, "Motion effective today to amend the rules of procedure, conduct, and decorum at meetings of the Commissioner's Court of Harris County, Texas, to include the following language in Section 5. Any county elected official, or county employee, shall conduct themselves in proper respect in decorum in addressing the court and participating in public discussions before the court. And in all actions in the presence of the court or while in commissioner's court courtroom. Profane, insulting, or threatening language in racial, ethnic, or gender slurs or epitaphs will not be tolerated. A member of court may be censored for failure to conduct themselves with proper respect and decorum in Commissioners courtroom by a majority of court. A censor shall be a formal declaration of condemnation of the court member's behavior to be placed in the minutes of Harris County Court."

The motion was then seconded by Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Garcia said he wished they had taken the item earlier in the day, but then asked for a tiny, "friendly" amendment asking, in the third line of the motion, to where it starts with a member of court. He asked to add "for failure to acknowledge points of order, failure to conduct themselves with proper respect and then as it as it goes on. But I wanted to insert the failure to acknowledge points of order."

Ramsey accepted the amendment.

Following that, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis inquired to the County Attorney about if there were any issues as they are written. The county attorney stated, "I think these rules, as they're written right now, I don't think there's any issue here. If we were to go, more than this, we would need to, something we would have to look at and research. But the court, the court can create rules to govern itself this way."

The vote for the motion passed unanimously, 4-0.

Then following that vote, Ramsey immediately moved for censure of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo for, "a failure to conduct herself in a proper respect in decorum de die, August 7th, 2025 in the presence of children and the full court, as well as her use of profane language in the presence of a 7-year-old on June 26, 2025, who was visiting Commissioner's Court and was seated behind me in the dais. Further, I include in this motion, a request that a copy of this formal declaration of condemnation of County Judge Lina Hodago be placed in the minutes of today's meeting."

The motion was seconded by Garcia.

That vote passed by a vote of 3-1 with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis voting no.