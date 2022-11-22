Harris Co. Commissioner’s court certify 2022 midterm results despite mishaps on Election Day

Despite protests from citizens who labeled the Harris County midterm elections "an embarrassment," the only two Commissioners attending Tuesday's official canvass gave the controversial results their approval.

The Harris County midterm election is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and Harris County District Attorney for potential criminal wrongdoing after chronic ballot shortages kept an untold number of residents from voting.

The Texas Supreme Court has ordered the segregation of more than 2000 ballots cast after the 7 pm hour when polls are scheduled to close on Election Day.

The extension of the voting period was granted by a local judge at the request of Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

A handful of election volunteers who worked polling locations November 8th characterized the election day miscues as minor.

"Nothing that went on was beyond the character or scale of any of the normal things that go on in elections," said Brad Neal, a longtime precinct judge. "Nothing is perfect. It's a very difficult thing to pull off."

The irregularities have triggered a lawsuit from the Harris County Republican Party with Chairwoman Cindy Siegel contending too much went wrong on November 8th to call this election legitimate.

"As election officials, it's time to stop hiding behind your position and stand up for the voters in Harris County by voting against approving the canvass until it can be determined, in a transparent manner, the reasons for the egregious mismanagement of this election and restore the voter's confidence that it won't happen again," said Siegel.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia joined Ellis in certifying the results, a process which requires only two of the five members to attend the canvass and vote for approval.