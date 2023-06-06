Expand / Collapse search

Guaranteed-income pilot program authorized by Harris County commissioners

Multi-million-dollar program guaranteeing income to Harris County families in need approved by commissioners

Harris County commissioners have approved a pilot program that will pay a monthly stipend to hundreds of low-income families meet basic needs like groceries, food, and rent.

HOUSTON - Harris County Commissioners have approved a pilot program that will pay a monthly stipend to hundreds of low-income families, joining dozens of 'guaranteed income' programs across the country. 

In Texas, San Antonio and Austin have their own pilot programs, but Harris County becomes the first county in the state to offer experimental financial assistance from the COVID stimulus American Rescue Plan Act. 

In a party-line vote, Commissioner Tom Ramsey was the lone hold-out against the UPLIFT Harris Program that will pay $500 a month to 1500 low-income Harris County households. They'll be randomly selected from 10 zip codes with persistent generational poverty. Recipients must live below 200% of the federal poverty line, around $60,000 for a family of four, or $29,000 for an individual. 

"Families report improvements to their physical and mental health, being able to spend more time with their children, and a greater sense of self-determination when they are entrusted with the resources they need to build a better life," says Harris County commissioner Rodney Ellis. 

In the Gulfton neighborhood, where some of the money will go, Malcolm Lacy shoots baskets at Burnett-Bayland Park and imagines he'd save the money, but can see how others would benefit. 

"It may go to groceries, gas, catch up on bills," he says. "(It) could be used for anything." 

In another corner of the park, others aren't so sure. Dario Arroyo came to Houston, from Mexico, 10 years ago. He believes a handout would be harmful,

"(If) you give money, people don't want to work, to want to look for a job, to look for the good life," he said.

Malcolm Lacy, though, is more philosophical and believes the assistance would be the hand-up that it's intended to be. 

"I've got faith in the people, I've got faith in 'em (and) I think they'd use it right," he says. 

The vote authorizes the development of a plan to manage and distribute the money, including how to identify the 1500 recipients. The first checks could be sent out as early as this fall.