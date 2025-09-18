Harris County community members, commissioners share thoughts ahead of 2026 FY budget proposal

The Brief Harris County commissioners did not vote on the proposed 2026 FY budget Thursday. Harris County commissioners heard from community members sharing support and concern for the proposed budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo, offers a message to the community ahead of the vote.



On Thursday, Commissioners Court was held at the Harris County Administration building where commissioners heard from community members about many different agenda items, including some who shared concerns about the 2026 FY budget.

The backstory:

Here is what we know about the $2.7 billion bipartisan partisan budget, drafted by Pct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, Pct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, and Pct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Locals speak up

What they're saying:

Many people spoke on the agenda item, including those who support and are opposed to it.

"I don't think that Mr. Ramsey, Ms. Briones or Mr. Garcia, they are against funding the community. I just think that people haven't been able to explain exactly the work that is being done in the community," said one court attendee.

Others who do not support the new budget are worried about the funding cuts for certain programs that serve the underserved in our community. This is also a concern for Judge Lina Hidalgo.

"I have a few concerns because its community places, like the West Gray Multi Purpose Center, helps the vision-impaired and blind and the handicapped program. It's things like the after-school program that are going to be affected. A lot of these people don't realize that it's a safe haven for some kids that are latchkey kids, but the working parent needs that," said Benjamin Broadway with the Northeast Action Coalition. "I do not want them to stop the raises (for Harris County deputies). How about we do it over a period of time? Instead of giving them $100,000 in one year, how about we break it down in five years?"

Judge Lina Hidalgo also said a few words ahead of the vote next week.

"I want to thank the community for their advocacy because it's not been for lack of participation. There have been many community members. There have been groups that have organized sessions to explain the budget to people that depend on these services. All of those pleas have gon totally unheard by members of the court and so, at some point, all you can do is accountability at the ballot box," said Judge Hidalgo. "It's not over yet. We have until Wednesday the 24th to hopefully sit down and figure out a compromise."

‘The sky is not falling’

The other side:

We reached out to the officers of the three commissioners who drafted the budget proposal. They each responded with a statement ahead of the vote.

Statement from Pct Commissioner Lesley Briones:

"Our Harris County budget is more than a financial document; it reflects our values and priorities. After months of deep engagement through numerous town halls and hundreds of survey responses, the community told us what mattered most: public safety, public health, infrastructure, and disaster readiness. I’m proud we delivered a balanced budget that protects core services, without having to ask hardworking women and men to vote on raising their taxes. I am grateful to my team and all the county offices that worked diligently and collaborated throughout this process. I will continue to show up and do the hard work to serve our residents and create a stronger, safer Harris County."

Statement from Pct 2 Commissioner Adrigan Garcia :

"I have appreciated hearing from residents at the last several Commissioners Courts. In addition to those public meetings, I’ve done two in-person community budget town halls, as well as a survey with over 900 responses, all in anticipation of this year’s budget decisions. The feedback has been clear - people want Harris County to focus on public safety, infrastructure, and disaster resiliency. That’s exactly what this sensible and balanced budget will deliver. Thank you to all who have made their voices heard." — Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia

Statement from Pct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey :

"The sky is not falling. Core services are not being cut. We are approving a balanced budget that funds law enforcement pay parity for safer neighborhoods and ensures no significant impacts to statutory responsibilities."