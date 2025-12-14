Three found shot after altercation at Gulfton apartment complex, police say

The Brief Police were called to an apartment complex on Alder Road and Westpark Drive. The victims were allegedly shot during a confrontation in the parking lot. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Three people were found shot after a suspected shootout between two groups at an apartment complex in Houston's Gulfton area, police say.

Houston: Alder Road shooting scene

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. Saturday at a complex on Alder Road near Westpark Drive.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, two of the three found shot are in critical condition. The other person is in stable condition.

One person who was involved allegedly told police that the victims' vehicle had just pulled into the parking lot, then people from another vehicle shot at them.

People in the victims' vehicle may have fired back.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)