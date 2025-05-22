Harris County Commissioners vote 3-2 to approve pay parity to all Harris County law enforcement

The Brief Pay increases are on the way to all Harris County law enforcement. That's following a 3-2 vote on Thursday during a Harris County Commissioners Court meeting. The vote, which was 3-2 on Thursday, came after all eight elected Harris County Constables held a news conference to advocate for pay raises for all Harris County law enforcement a few hours prior to the Commissioners Court meeting. It's unclear exactly how much the pay raises will be for the Harris County law enforcement officers.



Pay increases are on the way to all Harris County law enforcement agencies after a vote by the Harris County Commissioners Court on Thursday, according to a release from the Harris County Precinct 4 Communications Office.

Pay raises on the way to all Harris County law enforcement

What we know:

The vote, which was 3-2 on Thursday, came after all eight elected Harris County Constables held a news conference to advocate for pay raises for all Harris County law enforcement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

According to the release, a few hours following the news conference, Commissioners Ramsey, Briones, and Garcia voted to give pay parity to all Harris County law enforcement, including all ranks, effective on October 1, 2025. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Ellis voted no on the measure.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly how much the pay raises will be for the Harris County law enforcement officers.

OTHER ACTION TAKEN

Following the 3-2 vote on Thursday afternoon, Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones made a motion regarding the creation of a negotiation committee to negotiate a clear path to pay parity with the Houston Police Department.

The full motion said, "Motion to create a negotiation committee including representatives from Human Resources and Talent, the office of Management and Budget, the office of County Administration, the Sheriff's Office, the Constables, the Harris County Deputy's Organization FOP Lodge 39, the Harris County Deputy Constable's Association, and the Chiefs of Staff or designees from each court office, to negotiate a clear path to pay parity with the Houston Police Department for county law enforcement officers. The committee should provide updates at each commissioner's court meeting. The committee will work to identify and present options to commissioner's court to achieve parity with the Houston Police Department over a five-year period, with the first year focused on securing an investment of at least $142 million."

Commissioner Adrian Garcia seconded the motion.

The motion was unanimously passed.

The backstory:

The vote comes just one day after the Houston City Council approved pay raises for police officers.

On Wednesday, the Houston City Council approved a contract to increase HPD officers' salaries by about 36% in the next five years.

It was the final step needed for the deal after it was approved by the Houston Police Officer's Union earlier this month.

By the numbers:

Houston Police Department pay will start with a 10% increase starting this July, followed by an 8% increase in 2026, 6% in 2027 and 2028, and 6.5% in 2029.

Based on the release, the base pay for a first-year officer will start at $75,000 starting July 1.

Officers would also receive more pay for working weekends or if their shifts start at noon or later. When added to the first-year officer's proposed base pay, these increases would raise the pay to $81,600.

The deal also includes increased patrol pay. That annual increase depends on how long the officer's been on duty.