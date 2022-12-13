There was a standing ovation Tuesday honoring Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, departing Harris County government, via narrow electoral defeat, after representing more than 1.2 million residents for the past 11 years.

A Republican, whose longtime precinct was dramatically re-drawn to favor a Democratic opponent, Cagle earned a reputation for clear-eyed, pragmatism.

"I am an advocate that we need to be smarter in government and not necessarily spend more in government," he explained. "Let's invest in the basics. Let's be smart about how we invest our dollars and let's invest in the things that are lasting and not the things that are transient and passing for just a point in time."

Viewed by many as a "firewall" between local residents and property tax hikes, Cagle stands by his decision to derail the quarter billion dollar increase proposed this Fall by the Democratic majority.

"When taxpayers are struggling to make their ends meet was not the time to increase the taxes on them," he said.

Returning at year's end to the practice of law, Cagle offered parting guidance to his constituents and a piece of personal retrospection.

"Are you electing states people because they are there to do a job because they are there to be servants or are you electing someone you want to have power?" Cagle said. "Maybe I lost the job because I had the wrong vision. That the vision I should have had was one of power, but I leave this office just as poor as I started, and I sleep very well at night."

When it comes to achievements, Cagle says he is most proud of increasing mobility, expanding Precinct 4’s disaster response, improving flood resilience, and securing additional parks and green spaces for future generations.