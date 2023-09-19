Harris County Commissioners approve budget, reduced tax rate

Harris County Commissioners have announced they've approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget as well as a reduced property tax rate.

According to a release, the approved cumulative (county plugs flood control, hospital district, and Port Houston rates combined) tax rate will be 0.53029 (down from .53058) per $100 of assessed value.

The proposed 2024 Fiscal Year budget was unanimously approved, prioritizing spending in key areas such as public safety.

Setting a budget shows what the county government's values are, and the budget passed Tuesday shows how Commissioners Court is investing in Harris County by building a better tomorrow.

According to the release, building a better tomorrow means building infrastructure with safe roads, maintaining and improving flood control projects, good quality jobs, and combating the climate crisis with clean energy while lowering costs and improving the supply chain.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said, "What we've accomplished by Building a Better Tomorrow reflects why Harris County will continue to be a place where people want to live so they can thrive. Public safety remains a top priority, making up more than half of our budget. I'm also proud that for the 5th straight year, we have lowered the property tax rate, while not sacrificing our ability to rebuild our aging infrastructure, create a workforce for jobs today and into the future, and combat the climate crisis with clean energy. Meanwhile, we are lowering costs by reducing the price of tolls and by shoring up the supply chain with expanded capacity at Port of Houston. This budget proves we are working hard for the hardworking families of Harris County."

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis also released a statement saying, "This budget builds a future in which communities are safer, healthier, and better protected from flooding and climate change. It represents a set of investments in a more just legal system, expanded access to health care, housing, and jobs, and the advancement of fair and free elections. With the resources at our disposal, we are proud of the progress we are making and the life-changing investments we have made today. This progress was made despite Austin politicians slashing vital services by restricting our ability to fund county government adequately.State laws and political games by some members of Commissioners Court have cost residents nearly $2 billion in resources over the past five years. These numbers translate into real and immediate effects on every Harris County resident, particularly those who have borne the brunt of inequity and underinvestment for decades.While this budget is a step in the right direction, significant unmet needs and challenges persist. We remain committed to budget priorities that expand access to opportunity, advance justice, and make our communities stronger and safer."