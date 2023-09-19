Amazon hiring more than 5,100 employees in Houston area

Amazon announced on Tuesday that they will be hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. for the holiday season in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and more than 28,000 of those positions will be in Texas.

Of those 28,000 employees, more than 5,100 employees will be hired in the Houston area in the counties of Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, and Montgomery.

Numerous positions and roles will be filled including packing and picking to sorting and shipping.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location.

"The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country," said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. "Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one."

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company. The flexibility of the jobs available come with a wide range of hours—full- and part-time—and excellent pay and benefits.

In 2023, Amazon added many new benefits, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program that has helped save fulfillment and transportation employees nearly $20 million—all available from day one of employment. Over the five years decade, Amazon has created over 800,000 jobs, and will hire an additional 250,000 people this holiday season across full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

For anyone interested in learning more about what it’s like to work at Amazon or how Amazon works behind-the-scenes, you can book a free public tour today at amazontours.com.

Amazon provides career advancement opportunities, anytime access to earned pay access, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (6 weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.