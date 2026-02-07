Mexican O.T.'s 3rd Coast Bucking rodeo event kicks off first year in Rosenberg

The Brief Organizers hosted the first 3rd Coast Bucking rodeo event in Rosenberg on Saturday afternoon. The event had bull riding, bull fighting and performances from several big artists, including Mexican O.T. and Paul Wall, amongst several others.



Saturday afternoon, several big Houston area artists made their way to Rosenberg to perform.

Mexican OT's 3rd Coast Bucking

First Year::

These performances were not only musical! Some hit the stage, while others like Mexican O.T. made their way to the arena at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds to fight and ride some bulls.

"We just threw it all in the bowl and shook it around, and here we got this event," one of the main organizers and Mexican O.T.'s cousin, Ruben Gonzalez said. "Cultures come together, and we came together to do something completely different than anybody has ever seen in the Western industry and urban hip hop industry, the music industry."

The event had thousands of people in attendance, and included musical performances from stars like Paul Wall, Mexican O.T., Brandon Keith and more.

"It’s great to see the community come together like this, especially bringing both western in the hip-hop world together," main organizer Angel Mendonza said. "It’s a good feeling to know that something that we were just talking about months ago is coming into flourish, and I cannot wait to see how everyone reacts to it afterwards."