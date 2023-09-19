Houston authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in the aggravated robbery of a man who was shot.

On July 29 around 12:30 a.m., a man living at a home in the 9900 block of Algiers received a call from a neighbor about someone messing with their truck.

The man went outside his house to see a man, now known as Jaye Perkins, standing near his vehicle and confronted him, officials say.

Another man then came up behind the homeowner and held a gun to his head, Houston police reported.

Authorities say Perkins then told the other man to shoot the homeowner and several shots were fired, hitting him in the chest.

Both Perkins and the other suspect left the scene before police arrived.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate Perkins and charge him with aggravated robbery.

The second suspect involved is still wanted by Houston police. He is described as a Black male around 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average build and short hair.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.