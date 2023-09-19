A shooting in northwest Harris County involving teenagers is under investigation, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies received reports of a shooting in the 9500 block of Huffmeister Road.

Preliminary information from Gonzalez says a male teen was shot by another teen and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The suspected teen shooter left the scene before officials arrived.

Gonzalez says the incident is under investigation.