Expand / Collapse search

NW Harris County: 8-year-old killed, 2 people injured after car crashes into construction zone

By
Published  February 8, 2026 9:35pm CST
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A vehicle crashed into a construction site on West Little York Road.
    • Officials say an 8-year-old has died.
    • Two other people were also hospitalized. One is said to be in critical condition.

HOUSTON - A child has died, and two others are in a hospital after a single-car crash in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Northwest Houston crash: Child killed

Photo courtesy of OnScene

What we know:

The crash was reported on West Little York Road near Fairbanks North Houston Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one vehicle crashed into a construction site at the scene.

Authorities at the scene said calls started coming in at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a vehicle that entered a construction zone and rolled over.

Three people were sent to a hospital, including an 8-year-old child, according to the sheriff. The child was later pronounced deceased.

A passenger in the vehicle is said to be in critical condition, and the driver is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Authorities are investigating what led to the vehicle getting into the construction zone.

What you can do:

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office.

TrafficHarris CountyHouston