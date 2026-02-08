NW Harris County: 8-year-old killed, 2 people injured after car crashes into construction zone
HOUSTON - A child has died, and two others are in a hospital after a single-car crash in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff.
Northwest Houston crash: Child killed
Photo courtesy of OnScene
What we know:
The crash was reported on West Little York Road near Fairbanks North Houston Road.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one vehicle crashed into a construction site at the scene.
Authorities at the scene said calls started coming in at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a vehicle that entered a construction zone and rolled over.
Three people were sent to a hospital, including an 8-year-old child, according to the sheriff. The child was later pronounced deceased.
A passenger in the vehicle is said to be in critical condition, and the driver is in stable condition.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
Authorities are investigating what led to the vehicle getting into the construction zone.
What you can do:
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office.