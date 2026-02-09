Teen shot, killed outside former Greenspoint Mall during overnight car meet

The Brief A shooting was reported at an unofficial car meet outside the old Greenspoint Mall. Police say a boy in his late teens was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers. Police say the old mall parking lot is a constant meeting point for car meetups.



A teenage boy was killed in a shooting during a car meet outside of what used to be Houston's Greenspoint Mall.

Teen killed outside Greenspoint Mall

What we know:

At about 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to the parking lot of old Greenspoint Mall, near I-45 and Greens Road.

When they arrived, police say they found an unsanctioned car meet.

A shooting happened at some point during the meet-up, striking a boy in his late teens. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say cars riddled with bullet holes were left behind in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

What you can do:

Police are turning to the public, including anyone who attended the car meet, for any information.

Tipsters can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

"We need the information of anybody. We need witnesses to come forward and call us and let us know exactly what transpired tonight," said HPD Lieutenant JP Horelica.

Weekly car meets

What they're saying:

According to Lt. Horelica, unauthorized car meets happen at the old Greenspoint Mall parking lot on a weekly basis. Officers tend to get called to clear out the event.

"Constantly, on Sundays, the North Belt Patrol gets dispatched to the parking lot regarding these car meetups and reckless driving," said the lieutenant. "[Officers] come out here regularly on Sunday and run everybody off and end up making arrests when they can."

Lt. Horelica also said there have been incidents of people shooting guns in the air in the past.