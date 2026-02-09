Houston crime: Fight on METRO bus ends with 1 person shot in the leg

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Monday afternoon. According to Houston METRO officials, the incident occurred on METRO bus 2081 near Northpoint Drive and Greenspoint Drive. One person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by paramedics.



What we know:

Officials said preliminary information indicated a fight broke out on the bus involving a group of individuals believed to be juveniles.

That's when, according to officials, all parties got off the bus, then one person fired a gun toward another individual involved in the original fight on the bus.

METRO police said there is no ongoing public threat.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if a suspect is in custody as a result of the shooting.