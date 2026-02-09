UH Police investigate aggravated robbery near campus housing

The Brief University of Houston police are investigating an aggravated robbery reported early Saturday morning at Bayou Oaks near campus. Police say a suspect description was released in a campus alert. Students tell FOX 26 they’ve been worried about crime at the complex for months.



University of Houston students have renewed concerns about safety after a robbery that happened at a housing complex near the campus.

Robbery near UH campus

What we know:

UH Police say the robbery happened early Saturday morning at Bayou Oaks, a housing complex where UH sophomores or higher can choose to live.

Police say a suspect pulled out a gun and demanded two people’s purses before running off.

UH Police say they released a suspect description in a campus alert and say the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear whether UH police plans to make any permanent changes to security at the complex.

Police have not said whether the incident is connected to other recent robberies in the area or released any additional details beyond the alert.

Students speak out

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with multiple UH students who did not want to appear on camera. They say they’ve been worried for months about incidents of crime at Bayou Oaks and in the surrounding area.

One student who did speak on camera says the robbery hit especially close to home.

"It shouldn’t take for somebody to get hurt for you to start fixing up security," said Ian Kariuki, a UH junior studying public policy.