Armed robbery reported on UH campus, suspect demanded CashApp transaction

The University of Houston Police Department reported an armed suspect robbed a female on campus early Wednesday morning.

Aggravated robbery on UH campus

What we know:

Around 12:30 a.m., UH police officers were called about an aggravated robbery on Cougar Village Drive near the Student Disability center.

The victim told police while she was walking, an unidentified male displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded she send him money through CashApp. After the victim complied, the suspect took her phone and wallet before running from the area going east from the Student Disability center.

Police say the suspect was described as a Black male with a thin build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a gray Nike sweater, light blue skinny jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

What we don't know:

University police officers did not specify if the victim was a student.