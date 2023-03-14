Harris Co. Commissioners approve plan to address issues at county jail

A new plan to tackle ongoing serious issues at the Harris County Jail was approved by county commissioners on Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told commissioners what he needs to turn things around, and they listened.

A four part plan was approved, which will include pay for employees, body worn cameras for all detention staff, a new detention captain, as well as an FMLA Coordinator.

This comes after state investigators released a scathing report, detailing problems inside the jail.