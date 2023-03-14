Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. Commissioners approve plan to address issues at county jail

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Harris Co. Commissioners approve Sheriff's plan to address issues at county jail

FOX 26 Reporter Natalie Hee explains what was approved by Harris County Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON - A new plan to tackle ongoing serious issues at the Harris County Jail was approved by county commissioners on Tuesday. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris County Jail deemed 'House of Death' after death of inmate

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told commissioners what he needs to turn things around, and they listened.

RELATED: Harris Co. Jail inmate goes public with death, violence, drug use he says he's witnessed since last October

A four part plan was approved, which will include pay for employees, body worn cameras for all detention staff, a new detention captain, as well as an FMLA Coordinator.

Two former Harris Co. Jail employees describe chaotic conditions at the jail

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke exclusively with two former Harris County Jail employees who shared their experiences inside the Harris County Jail, which is already earning the nickname, the "House of Death."

This comes after state investigators released a scathing report, detailing problems inside the jail.

Harris County Jail fails inspection

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace has more on the most recent inspection that was completed at the Harris County Jail.