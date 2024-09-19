The Brief Harris County Commissioners approved a fireworks sales season specifically for Diwali. Fire chiefs expressed concerns about the potential safety risks associated with fireworks sales during the school year. The decision was made to celebrate the diversity of the county and support the Diwali celebration.



Fireworks at Harris County Commissioners Court Thursday over the discussion of...fireworks.

Harris County Commissioners voted to add a fireworks sales season specifically for Diwali this October, which falls on Halloween this year.

The Diwali Festival, a huge Hindu, Sikh and Jain event, uses fireworks as a large part of the celebration, and who doesn't love fireworks, right? Well, firefighters who've seen the damage they can do.

So the Harris County Fire Chiefs Association wrote a letter.

"We did. We sent a letter to all the commissioners opposing this and stating all of the reasons why," explains Chief Amy Ramon with the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

"We have to consider we've got costumes that are potentially flammable," adds Chief Brad Goudie/Harris-Waller Emergency Service District 200.

This will be the first time during the school year that fireworks are sold.

"That's correct, and we're concerned about that. We're concerned about fireworks and trick or treaters, as well as the fact that they'll be able to purchase fireworks during the time that school is in session. Fireworks in a school could be interpreted as an active shooter...remember fireworks are explosives," explains Chief Scott Seifert with the Spring Fire Department.

"You make a good point. Several people did. Well, it's either do this or we'll all buy them at July 4th and put them in the garage," said Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey during Harris County Commissioners Court.

"We are the most diverse county in the country, absolutely in Texas, and it's got to be reflective in everything we do," added County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

With that, the ordinance passed, and the audience erupted into applause.

"It is a historic day today that we get to celebrate in a manner that is appropriate and that's what most of us have been used to for centuries. Diwali is a celebration through light," says Giyarburam Prasad, who was hoping the commissioners would vote as they did.

"Diwali means light over darkness. It means hope over despair, and it brings a lot of light to our lives," adds Geetha Rabula, who was also in the audience cheering when county commissioners passed the ordinance.

"I'm proud that we are the most diverse (county), but to me that's not enough. We have to be the most inclusive and the most respectful," smiles County Commissioner Leslie Briones, who fought hard for this to pass.

"We're not against that, but inclusivity at what cost? We don't want to see anyone injured, loss of life, loss of limb or property damage...if we could abolish fireworks at 4th of July and New Year's, we would also be in favor of that," adds Chief Ramon.

So there will be an added fireworks sales season this year from October 25 to midnight November 1, 2024. Although it is specially for the Diwali celebration, just as any other time fireworks are sold, everyone will be allowed to buy them.