Houston police are looking for a man accused of robbing an elderly woman at a convenience store in mid-July. The victim, an 80-year-old woman, had a large sum of cash in an envelope when two men approached her from behind, grabbed the envelope, and fled in a black vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The incident happened on July 12, at a convenience store in the 2100 block of Fannin Street. Investigators later identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Kevan Hall after receiving public tips. A warrant for his arrest was issued on September 15, but he remains at large.

Hall is also out on bond from a separate July arrest involving a firearm.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.