An 80-year-old woman was robbed while attempting to buy cryptocurrency at a convenience store in Houston on July 12. The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. at a store in the 2100 block of Fannin.

According to authorities, the elderly woman was holding an envelope with cash when two men approached her from behind. One of the suspects grabbed the envelope, and both fled the scene in a black vehicle.

In the days leading up to the robbery, the victim had been targeted by a phone scammer who convinced her to deposit money into a Bitcoin kiosk.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

(Photo: Houston Police Department)

One is described as a black male, aged 30 to 40, wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and red shorts.

(Photo: Houston Police Department)

The second suspect was wearing a white shirt, gray Nike shorts, and blue and white shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.