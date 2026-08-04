Baytown incident: Wanted suspect dies during traffic stop on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road

The Brief A wanted suspect is dead following a traffic stop in Baytown on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to Baytown police, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road and Blue Heron Parkway. Officials said, during the stop, the wanted subject and a second person refused to comply with officers' commands.



A wanted suspect is dead following a traffic stop in Baytown on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Wanted suspect dead following traffic stop in Baytown

What we know:

According to Baytown police, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road and Blue Heron Parkway.

Police said the suspect was wanted by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said, during the stop, the wanted subject and a second person refused to comply with officers' commands.

Police stated as a result, officers deployed pepper ball munitions and a police K-9.

One person was taken into custody while the fugitive crawled into the trunk of the vehicle, officials said.

Authorities said officers were able to access the trunk and located the suspect inside, unconscious and in medical distress.

Officers and EMS paramedics immediately rendered aid to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Baytown Police Department said no firearms were fired during the incident, despite inaccurate claims circulating on social media.

The investigation into the incident continues.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities did not release the name of the person who was taken into custody.